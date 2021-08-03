Silver Alert canceled after missing Okanogan County man found safe

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — A Silver Alert has been canceled after authorities found an Okanogan County man who had been missing since last Friday.

Dewade Crewling was found safe just before 8 a.m. on Monday, according to a tweet from the Washington State Patrol .

The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office had received a call from Crevling's daughter, who said she hadn't seen her father all weekend. Crevling made no mention of going anywhere, but his keys and his truck were gone. He is also known to pick up hitch hikers.