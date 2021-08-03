x
Crime

Silver Alert canceled after missing Okanogan County man found safe

Dewade Crevling was last seen Friday, according to his daughter. He didn't mention any plans to go anywhere and is known to pick up hitch hikers.
Credit: KFMB

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — A Silver Alert has been canceled after authorities found an Okanogan County man who had been missing since last Friday.

Dewade Crewling was found safe just before 8 a.m. on Monday, according to a tweet from the Washington State Patrol

The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office had received a call from Crevling's daughter, who said she hadn't seen her father all weekend. Crevling made no mention of going anywhere, but his keys and his truck were gone. He is also known to pick up hitch hikers. 

