Shots fired in NorthTown Mall parking lot after reports of fight

Spokane police do not believe anyone was hit by gunfire but they are working to confirm that information.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Shots were fired in the parking lot of Spokane's NorthTown Mall on Monday morning after reports of a fight, police said.

The Spokane Police Department received a call at about 10:20 a.m. regarding multiple people getting out of their cars to fight, Sgt. Terry Preuninger said. The incident happened on the west side of the mall parking lot near Barnes and Noble.

Preuninger said the caller reported that people had pulled out guns before authorities received a series of 911 calls reporting shots fired.

As police arrived at the mall parking lot, a man called 911 to say he was involved in the shooting and surrender to officers without incident, according to Preuninger. He was detained and officers then found a gun.

The parties involved knew each other prior to the incident, Preuninger said. He added that police do not think anybody was hit by gunfire but they are working to confirm that information.