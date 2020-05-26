Editor's note: This story initially referred to the location where shots were fired as Larson Air Force Base. The shooting happened in area near the former base.

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Authorities in Moses Lake are investigating after shots fired on Tuesday morning prompted warnings for neighbors to shelter in their homes.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Arlington in a neighborhood that has traditionally been called "The Base" given its proximity to the former Larson Air Force Base. Nobody was hurt, but bullet casings were found at the scene.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office received several reports of a shooting in the area just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday. The suspect, who fled the scene, was described as a man wearing a red flannel shirt and khaki pants.

Authorities are still searching for him on Tuesday.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says several neighbors gave investigators important home security camera footage showing the scene of the shooting and the suspect running away.

"It makes our job a little bit easier to try to find who did this and maybe catch the bad guys," said Kyle Foreman with the sheriff's office.

Drive-by shootings have happened in the area before, according to the sheriff's office. But a 2015 murder in the neighborhood has since acted as a tipping point, and people living there have been working with authorities to take back the Larson community, authorities said.

"The community has risen up and joined forces. They've been empowered in order to take their community back. And they do a wonderful job of that," Foreman said.

Those with information about the shooting are asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

