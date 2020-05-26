GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A suspect is at large after shots were fired at Larson Air Force Base near Moses Lake on Tuesday morning, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

Kyle Foreman with GCSO said authorities have not found any shooting victims.

A male suspect wearing a red flannel shirt, white jeans and black beanie and carrying a handgun fled the scene. Sheriff's deputies and a K-9 are searching the area.

Authorities were asking people in the area to shelter-in-place but this was lifted as of 11:26 a.m. on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

