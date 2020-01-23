SPOKANE, Wash. — Shots were fired at the Richard Allen Apartments in Spokane’s Perry District following an altercation between two groups of people on Thursday.

The apartment complex is located at 600 S Richard Allen Ct.

Officers are unsure whether the earlier altercation led to the gunfire, according to Spokane Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger.

Police told KREM that the groups involved in the altercation knew each other. Witnesses reported gunfire but police say they did not find anyone who was hit by bullets.

One bullet hit a nearby building, Preuninger said. An airsoft pistol was found at the scene but witnesses say real guns were also involved in the shooting.

Preuninger said police cannot call the incident a drive-by shooting because they are unsure whether those involved were inside or outside of cars.

Two people were taken into custody on unrelated charges following the incident, police said.

Police are still actively looking for suspects involved.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information is made available.

RELATED: Bond set at $1 million for Hillyard shooting suspect who was 'covered in blood'

RELATED: 'He did not deserve to die like that': Teens remember friend killed in Spokane shooting