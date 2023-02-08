2 suspects detained following search in Shoshone County

A man and a woman were detained after deputies asked Shoshone County residents to stay inside as they searched for the suspects.

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho — A man and a woman have been detained following a search for the two that stretched from St. Regis, Mont. to Shoshone County.

Deputies believe the two fled the scene of an overdose in St. Regis.

Residents living near the areas of Latour Creek, Dudley Road and Buckner Road were asked to stay inside and lock their doors until the suspects were caught, but deputies say there is no longer a threat.

Deputies began tracking the suspects in Montana after they reportedly fled the scene of an overdose. The search then expanded to Shoshone and Kootenai counties.

According to a Facebook post, the two suspects were pursued by deputies from Montana and into Kootenai County. Once in Kootenai County, the suspects exited their car and ran away.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

