KELLOGG, Idaho — The Shoshone County Sheriff’s reports an officer involved shooting following a police chase and manhunt Friday night.

According to a release, the Idaho State Police, with assistance from Shoshone County Sheriff and Kellogg Police, attempted to stop a vehicle that was eluding police.

The suspect, Tyle Lee Potts, 32, then fled the vehicle he was driving. According to the sheriff’s office, “during the manhunt, an officer involved shooting occurred with one of our local law enforcement entities.” Officials said nobody was hurt.

Along with help from Idaho State Police, Kootenai County Sheriff’s office and Coeur d’Alene Police Department and K-9 units, the suspect was arrested two hours after the incident started.

The sheriff’s office said this is an active investigation and more information will be released at a later time.

