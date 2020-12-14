FBI asks for information on shootings of two teens on Yakama Reservation

Two teens who were shot multiple times on the Yakama Reservation are now in the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Seattle FBI Office.

YAKIMA, Wash. — The FBI is asking anyone with information on the shootings of two teens on the Yakama Indian Reservation to come forward, according to a press release from Seattle's FBI Division.

The shootings happened on Sunday, Dec. 13 around 9:30 p.m., according to the release. Both teens are in the hospital with serious injuries, the release reads. The suspects in the shootings are still at large.