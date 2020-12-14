FBI asks for information on shootings of two teens on Yakama Reservation

YAKIMA, Wash. — The FBI is asking anyone with information on the shootings of two teens on the Yakama Indian Reservation to come forward, according to a press release from Seattle's FBI Division.
The shootings happened on Sunday, Dec. 13 around 9:30 p.m., according to the release. Both teens are in the hospital with serious injuries, the release reads. The suspects in the shootings are still at large.
The FBI encourages anyone who knows more about the incident to come forward. Tips can be left anonymously. Anyone with information is asked to the FBI’s Seattle Field Office at 206-622-0460 or tips.fbi.gov.