VANCOUVER, Wash. — At least three people have been shot at Smith Tower Apartments. Two were injured and one has died, according to a spokesperson with American Medical Response.

Vancouver Police said officials are in negotiations with the suspect, who is barricaded inside an apartment at the complex. 

Smith Tower Apartments is a senior living facility in downtown Vancouver.

PHOTOS: 2 people injured, one dead after shooting at Vancouver apartments
Vancouver police respond to a shooting in a downtown Vancouver, Wash. apartment building on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
The shooting took place in the lobby.

Some of the residents of the apartment complex have been evacuated and others are sheltering in place while police work toward a peaceful resolution with the alleged shooter. 

Police have blocked off the areas between 5th Avenue and Washington Street.

This is a developing situation. We will provide updates as we learn them. 

