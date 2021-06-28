Armed and dangerous suspect in Priest River shooting remains at large

The report came from a woman who called authorities and said her husband was shot by a stranger after he asked them if he could use their phone.

PRIEST RIVER, Idaho — Bonner County Sheriff's Office and Priest River Police Department responded to a shooting at Priest River at about 6 p.m. on Sunday.

In a press release from the Bonner County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), the report came from a woman who called and said her husband was shot by a stranger after he asked them if he could use their phone.

According to BCSO, the victim of the shooting, Arthur Neal Leen of Priest River was treated for his injuries and taken to Newport Hospital, then later taken to Providence Sacred Heart. Leen is expected to recover from his injuries.

The suspect was described as a white man who was around 35‐ 40 years old. He was wearing a white tank top, shorts, baseball cap, driving a primer grey, single-cab, short bed pickup truck. According to BCSO, the suspect was last seen driving westbound on Dufort Rd. near the Priest River bridge. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

BCSO asked the public if they have any information about the male suspect, or the vehicle description, to please contact Bonner County Dispatch at 208‐265‐5525.