Shooting in Julietta leaves 45-year-old man injured

The shooter, 20-year-old Wyatt Roetcisoender, was arrested for one count of aggravated battery.

NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho — A shooting in Nez Perce County left one 45-year-old man injured early Tuesday morning.

According to the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched around 4:37 a.m. to North Julietta Grade after a shooting was reported at a residence in the area.

Once deputies arrived, they found 45-year-old Travis Welles with a gunshot wound in his chest. Welles was later flown by air ambulance to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center. The sheriff's office says he is in stable condition.

Welles and other witnesses named 20-year-old Wyatt Roetcisoender as the suspect. After investigators served a search warrant at the property, Roetcisoender agreed to an interview at the sheriff's office. He was arrested on one count of aggravated battery and is currently booked in the Nez Perce County Jail.

