SPOKANE, Wash.-- A man is injured Friday morning after a drive-by shooting in West Central.

According to Spokane Police, the shooting took place in the area of Belt Street and Nora Avenue.

Officials said that the investigation is still ongoing and no suspects have been identified at the time.

The victim's relationship to the shooter is not known and SPD said that there could be a threat to the community.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233.

© 2018 KREM