Crime

Shooting in northeast Spokane puts nearby school on lockdown out of precaution

Julie Humphreys with SPD told KREM 2 that Bemiss Elementary is on lockdown after a suspect fled the scene of a shooting nearby.
Credit: KREM

SPOKANE, Wash. — A shooting in the 2300 block of E. Euclid Ave. in northeast Spokane has put a nearby school on lockdown out of precaution, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). 

Julie Humphreys with SPD told KREM 2 that Bemiss Elementary is on lockdown after a suspect fled the scene of a shooting nearby. 

The scene on E. Euclid Ave. is still active as police continue to look for the shooting suspect. 

It's unclear at this time if anyone has been injured. No reports of injuries are coming from the school placed on lockdown. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

