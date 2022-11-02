Shooting in northeast Spokane puts nearby school on lockdown out of precaution

Julie Humphreys with SPD told KREM 2 that Bemiss Elementary is on lockdown after a suspect fled the scene of a shooting nearby.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A shooting in the 2300 block of E. Euclid Ave. in northeast Spokane has put a nearby school on lockdown out of precaution, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD).

Julie Humphreys with SPD told KREM 2 that Bemiss Elementary is on lockdown after a suspect fled the scene of a shooting nearby.

The scene on E. Euclid Ave. is still active as police continue to look for the shooting suspect.

It's unclear at this time if anyone has been injured. No reports of injuries are coming from the school placed on lockdown.

BREAKING: Major SPD police presence on East Euclid near Bemiss lementary. No information yet. Working on getting details. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/HTm3Cq24VW — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) November 2, 2022

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.