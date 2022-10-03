Police: Spokane man arrested for sexual assaulting a woman

SPD's SVU made an arrest was made on Sept. 29. The sexual assault incident was reported in late September.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Editor's Note: This story mentions a sexual assault incident. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Spokane Police Department's (SPD) Special Victims Unit (SVU) made an arrest pertaining to a sexual assault case on Sept. 29.

Three days prior, on Sept. 26, a woman reported to investigators she was allegedly sexually assaulted by a stranger while walking her dog on East 1st Avenue at 1 a.m.

The woman told investigators that the unknown man suspect approached her and struck up a conversation. He then tackled her to the ground and raped the victim. During the assault, the victim defended herself and injured the suspect, who ran away, the report says.

After the assault, SPD's SVU gathered evidence and identified 18-year-old Ethan Z. Jake as the suspect. A search warrant was served at his residence. Police recovered items tying Jake to the assault and he was arrested.

Jake remains in the Spokane County Jail for second-degree rape and his bond was set at $100,000.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

