Sex offender accused of exposing himself in North Spokane parking lot

Donald Krueger, 70, was arrested for felony indecent exposure. As of Tuesday afternoon, he was being held in the Spokane County Jail.

Warning: This story content graphic sexual content.

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A 70-year-old registered sex offender was arrested Monday afternoon for exposing himself to people in a parking lot in North Spokane.

Donald Krueger, 70, was arrested for felony indecent exposure. As of Tuesday afternoon, he was being held in the Spokane County Jail.

According to a press release from Spokane Police Sergeant Terry Preuninger, officers were called to the area of North Newport Highway near East Greenbluff Road around noon for a possible lewd subject.

A loss prevention officer at the retail location told officers that for the past hour there had been a man sitting in a white Ford F150, backed into a parking spot. Multiple female customers complained about the driver and believed he was “checking them out” and “masturbating,” according to the press release. Officers were also informed that the same truck was there the day before.

Officers arrived and located the driver, later identified as Krueger. Preuninger said Krueger is a registered sex offender, convicted felon and armed career criminal.

According to the press release, officers believed, based on his movements, that Krueger was masturbating in his truck while he watched a woman come out to her minivan, load her child and drive away. An officer approached and stopped in the area where the woman was previously loading the child into the van. The officer looked into the cab of the truck and saw Krueger with his genitalia exposed, according to the press release.

The officer made himself known and startled Krueger, the release says. When asked what was going on Krueger said he had his genitalia out because he “needed to go to the bathroom,” according to the release. He said he was in the parking lot because he was there to go shopping but was waiting to urinate before going into the store, according to the press release. When asked why he wasn’t in the bathroom, Krueger said it was too far to go with his walker.