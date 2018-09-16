PULLMAN, Wash. — The Pullman Fire Department and police investigators responded to a fire that destroyed a wooden deck behind a WSU fraternity Sunday morning, one of several fires discovered around the structure.

Several members of the Theta Chi fraternity living in the house woke up around 5 a.m. to the sound of a fire coming from the deck, officials said. After calling 9-1-1, the members tried to extinguish the fire with a garden hose to fend off the flames from their multi-story house, according to officials.

Firefighters put out the fire, but not before it destroyed the deck, officials said. Members of the fraternity told investigators there was also a fire in front of the house that students were able to put out with the garden hose, officials said.

Officials said further investigations revealed an attempted fire near the patio. Fire Investigator Tony Nuttman said firefighters found a total of five different ignition points around the house.

Damages included the destroyed deck, heat damage to a car nearby, as well as a dumpster by the deck and one window in the back of the house shattered from the heat, officials said. Officials reported there were no injuries and the structure itself was not damaged.

Police officers gathered evidence from the scene and there are no suspects at this time, officials said.

This investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 KREM