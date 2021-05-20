Semi driver charged in deadly Ada County collision

Investigators say Cecilio Camacho-Montoya was more than double the legal blood-alcohol limit when he ran a red light and plowed into a pickup truck Wednesday.

EAGLE, Idaho — The driver of a semi truck is facing felony charges following a collision that killed another driver Wednesday evening.

Cecilio Eliut Camacho-Montoya, 32, of Arizona, is charged with felony vehicular manslaughter and felony excessive DUI in connection to the crash.

The wreck happened at 8:40 p.m. at the intersection of State Street and Idaho 55 in Eagle.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, Camacho-Montoya's semi was headed south when he ran the red light at a high rate of speed, smashing into a pickup truck driving on State Street.

The impact of the crash threw the pickup driver, a 22-year-old man, from his vehicle and split the semi apart. The semi truck then crashed into several concrete barriers.

Deputies arrived on the scene and began to administer first-aid to the badly injured pickup driver. Paramedics rushed the young man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

As deputies spoke with Camacho-Montoya following the crash, the sheriff's office said, they smelled the odor of alcohol.

Camacho-Montoya told investigators he had drank several beers. He failed field sobriety tests and registered a .22 blood-alcohol level, more than double Idaho's legal limit of .08, according to deputies.

The semi driver was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail. He is set to go before a judge Thursday afternoon.

The 22-year-old who was killed has not yet been publicly identified. The Ada County Coroner's Office is expected to release his name later in the day.

