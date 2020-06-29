Seattle police investigating shooting near the ‘CHOP’ zone

Seattle police tweeted about a shooting near 12th Avenue and East Pike Street in Capitol Hill around 3:45 a.m.

The Seattle Police Department is investigating a shooting near the “Capitol Hill Organized Protest” (CHOP) zone early Monday morning.

Seattle police tweeted about the shooting near 12th Avenue and East Pike Street in Capitol Hill around 3:45 a.m. Police said there were reports of two people injured.

A spokesperson for Harborview Medical Center in Seattle said two men with gunshot wounds were transported to the hospital in critical condition. The spokesperson said one victim arrived by private vehicle, and the second was transported by Seattle Fire Department medics.

No word on any suspect descriptions at this time.