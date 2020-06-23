Seattle police investigating shooting in Capitol Hill

A man was taken to Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound Tuesday morning. A hospital spokesperson said the man had non-life-threatening injuries.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating a Tuesday morning shooting in Capitol Hill.

Seattle police tweeted just before 5 a.m. that officers were investigating a shooting near the intersection of 11th Avenue and East Denny Way. The intersection marks the northeast corner of Cal Anderson Park, which is near the “Capitol Hill Organized Protest” zone, also known as “CHOP.”

It is currently unclear the exact location where the shooting took place.

The Seattle Fire Department said crews were dispatched to a designated area near the perimeter of the CHOP around 4:40 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting victim requiring emergency medical attention.

Seattle fire said crews went in to treat the victim after SPD confirmed the scene was safe. The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

Seattle fire said the victim is approximately 30 years old.

Harborview Medical Center spokesperson Susan Gregg said a man arrived at the hospital from Capitol Hill with a gunshot wound around 5 a.m. Gregg said the man was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.