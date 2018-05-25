Martin Pang, the man convicted of setting a warehouse fire that killed four Seattle firefighters in 1995, is set to be released Sept. 27, the Washington state Department of Corrections announced Friday.

Pang, 62, set fire to his family's south Seattle frozen food warehouse on January 5, 1995. Prosecutors alleged Pang did it for the insurance money. Firefighters Walter Kilgore, Gregory Shoemaker, James Brown, and Randall Terlicker were killed when the floor of the warehouse collapsed.

Pang was charged with four counts of first-degree murder but fled to Brazil. He was extradited back to the U.S. 1998 under a plea agreement to reduce the charges to manslaughter. Pang pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

WATCH: Pang's 1995 Brazilian jail interview with KING 5

His sentence is ending 15 years early in large part because of time off for good behavior. Last month, King County Superior Court ordered three years of previously earned time served to be applied to Pang's current sentence.

Pang still owes nearly $3 million in restitution to the victims' families and for the cost of his extradition.

