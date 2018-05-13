Kittitas County Undersheriff Clay Meyers confirms an evidence search is underway west of Ellensburg in the Lindsey Baum homicide case.

Baum was just shy of her 11th birthday when she disappeared in McCleary, Wash., on June 26, 2009. Nine years later, Grays Harbor County Sheriff's officials announced this week her remains were found in 2017 in a remote area in eastern Washington.

On Saturday, aerials views above Manastash Road west of Ellensburg from SkyKING showed an active search in a wooded area, with ground crews and several vehicles. The Kittitas County coroner was also at the scene, which is blocked off to the public.

Twelve different agencies and 22 search dogs were assisting in the search, at the request of the Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office and the FBI.

