SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane man is currently under investigation for threatening his ex-girlfriend and other witnessed with a gun outside of a store on the north side of Spokane.

Spokane Police issued a search warrant Friday to search an apartment that Kenneth Maravilla had reportedly occupied.

Police are seeking evidence of any firearms, parts or pieces of firearms or ammunition following Maravilla's Wednesday arrest on three counts of first-degree assault, felony harassment and other charges.

On Monday, 30-year-old Maravilla followed the his ex-girlfriend into All About It Tattoo on Wellesley Ave. in Spokane sometime between 11:15 a.m. and 12:02 p.m. Police reported that Maravilla and the victim had dated for approximately four months, off and on.

According to police, Maravilla confronted the victim in the tattoo shop, yelling at her and accusing her of cheating.

The victim told the police that she noticed a black handgun protruding from Maravilla’s waistline.

A tattoo artist attempted to intervene and asked Maravilla to leave the shop, but Maravilla would not leave. Instead, he pushed the victim and continued to be argumentative.

Maravilla and the victim took the argument outside, at which Maravilla physically pushed the victim up against a vehicle. The tattoo artist attempted to intervene once again, at which time Maravilla took out the black hand gun and pointed it at the victim, telling her that he would kill her.

Another woman living above the tattoo shop said she heard Maravilla, who is on federal probation, tell the victim that he would kill her if it was the last thing he did before going to prison for life, according to a police report. The woman also attempted to intervene and was threatened with the gun, police reported.

Maravilla also turned the gun on the tattoo artist and said that he would kill him too.

Maravilla then opened the door of a white vehicle in the parking lot, slammed the door into the side of the victim’s car and got into the vehicle. Another person in the driver’s seat of the car drove off with Maravilla inside before police arrived.

Maravilla had been staying at a coworker’s apartment a week prior to the incident on Monday. The coworker told police that Maravilla had “intimidated him” into allowing him to stay at the apartment.

The coworker said Maravilla later pointed a black .45 semi-auto handgun at him and threatened to kill him.

Maravilla has at least 10 felony convictions, including four counts of second-degree assault.

This is an ongoing investigation.

