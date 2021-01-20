Suspect who may have been armed caught in Moses Lake, sheriff's office says

Law enforcement were searching for Michael Cera Barajas in the area of Stratford and Maple in Moses Lake.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office called off the search for a suspect who may have been armed after he was found in Moses Lake on Wednesday.

According to an alert from the sheriff’s office, law enforcement were for Michael Cera Barajas in the area of Stratford Road and Maple Drive. They said he might have been armed.

Kyle Foreman, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said Barajas was captured outside of a home after a woman inside saw him and called 911.

Barajas was wanted on several warrants, Foreman said.