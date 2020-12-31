Search for at least 1 suspect underway after person hurt in Spokane Valley shooting

Witnesses told Spokane Valley police that they saw an injured person lying in the driveway of Brookdale Park Place, a retirement community.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — One person is hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting in Spokane Valley on the morning of New Year's Eve.

The shooting happened at 6th Avenue and Park Road near Brookdale Park Place, a retirement community. Witnesses told police that they saw an injured person lying in the retirement community's driveway before watching two suspicious people run away from the scene.

Spokane Valley Police and Fire Departments and Washington State Patrol are responding to the scene.

A K-9 is searching the area for a suspect on Thursday morning and a helicopter is on the way, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates