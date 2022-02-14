Inmate arrested in Spokane after early morning escape from Coyote Ridge Corrections Center

Spokane police were able to trace Joshua Michael Lanter, 29, after receiving a call of a stolen truck on Sprague Avenue.

SPOKANE, Wash. — 29-year-old Joshua Michael Lanter was captured by police in Spokane earlier today after escaping from Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in Connell this morning.

Spokane police were able to trace Lanter's location after receiving a call of a stolen truck on Sprague Avenue. Officers were able to find Lanter and the truck before the escaped inmate ran out of the vehicle.

Lanter was quickly caught by police and arrested. He is currently booked in the Spokane County Jail and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, as well as the outstanding arrest warrant stemming from his escape.