Idaho suspect in shootout, pursuit ID'd as Ammon Bundy ally

The shootout happened after police tried to pull Sean Anderson over for an equipment violation on Saturday.
Credit: KTVB file
Sean Anderson

LEWISTON, Idaho — Idaho State Police has identified a man injured during a police pursuit and shootout in northern Idaho on Saturday. 

The events unfolded after an attempted traffic stop for an apparent equipment violation. 

The Lewiston Tribune reported that 52-year-old Sean L. Anderson of Riggins was identified Monday. He was a participant in the 41-day armed occupation in 2016 at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Burns, Oregon. 

Police said the pursuit ended when the vehicle stopped in a residential area and shots were fired. 

Anderson was hospitalized but his condition could not be verified Monday. 

No officers were injured. The Idaho State Police and the FBI are investigating.

