Multi-time convicted felon found in possession of handguns, 1 pound of meth, thousands of fentanyl pills

Phillip J. Motyka Jr. was arrested after he was found to illegally be in possession of two handguns, methamphetamine, fentanyl pills and other substances.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a multi-time convicted felon after he was found to illegally be in possession of a handgun on two separate occasions. The suspect was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl pills, drug paraphernalia and cash.

According to a press release from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), deputies arrested 55-year-old Phillip J. Motyka Jr., who was a multi-time convicted felon.

Motyka was initially arrested on Feb. 25, 2022, in a Spokane hotel room after an employee reported an unresponsive man was found in the bathtub of a room. The employees also reported seeing a firearm in the hotel room, according to SCSO.

Deputies entered the room and detained Motyka without incident. He was given medical attention and positively identified.

During his first arrest, deputies located one pound of methamphetamine, a half-pound of heroin, more than 1,000 fentanyl pills, drug paraphernalia, and more than $7,000 in cash.

Motyka was arrested for two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm in the first degree and three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He was booked into the Spokane County Jail and released three days later after he posted a $15,000 bond.

Four days after he was released from jail, a Spokane Police officer contacted Motyka on an unrelated call, and deputies found Motyka was illegally in possession of another firearm.

Motyka was booked into the Spokane County Jail for first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and his bond is set at $100,000.