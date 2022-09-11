Seattle Public Schools discuss need for school resource officers after shooting at high school

There were no school resource officers when a student was shot at Ingraham High School. Now some community members calling for the return of SROs on school campuses.

SEATTLE — Two teens remain in custody Wednesday night for their roles in the shooting at Seattle’s Ingraham High School that left a student dead.

Two suspects were scheduled to make their first appearances in court on Wednesday related to a fatal shooting at Ingraham High School the day before. A 14-year-old suspect waived their first appearance, but a 15-year-old suspect did appear in court.

Neither of the two teens has been formally charged. A judge agreed with prosecutors that there is probable cause to charge the suspected shooter with first-degree murder. The 15-year-old could face unlawful possession of a firearm among other charges.

The two teens have no previous cases in the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors expect to get more information from Seattle police on Monday and file a formal charging decision then.

Following Tuesday’s shooting, there are renewed discussions about police officers on school campuses.

Just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) received calls about a shooting inside Ingraham High School. Police arrived in just four minutes and found a student shot, who later died.

During a news conference, just hours after the shooting Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said there are no school resource officers (SRO) at Seattle schools citing staffing shortages.

“We need them back in schools,” said Victoria Beach, Chair of SPD’s African American Advisory Council.

Beach has been calling for SROs to return to school campuses before Tuesday’s shooting but said it’s more important than ever.

“The kids like them and it helps build trust and I know for a fact that certain things didn’t happen because kids report to the resource officers,” said Beach.

In June of 2020 following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Seattle Public Schools stopped having SROs assigned to four middle schools.

During Tuesday’s press briefing, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell addressed the lack of officers at schools and if they are needed moving forward.

“Right now listening to our students and looking at what they see around the country, we are at a point where we are trying to build trust between the police and students,” said Mayor Harrell.

Youth Policy Manager Roxana Gomez of the ACLU of Washington had a similar sentiment saying in a statement that read, in part:

“Students themselves have the best insight into the factors that impact their safety and how to address them effectively. Providing positive supports, like school counselors, and listening to students and their needs will get to the root problems that can lead to safety issues and address them before anything negative happens.”

A Seattle Public Schools district spokesperson said that while there may be considerations of the presence of Seattle Police and School Emphasis Officers there are no formal discussions yet.

Beach said after a young life was cut short, something needs to change now.