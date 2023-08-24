School drop-off 'unnerving' for some Kent parents

Kent police said they responded to at least 11 verified shootings at the apartment complex near the school since the start of the year.

KENT, Wash. — This week, more than 25,000 students in the Kent School District returned to the classroom, as did many kids in private schools across the city.

“Sunbeams is like a family, so coming back to school is like a big family reunion,” said Denise Pacilli, the school administrator for one private elementary school in Kent called Sunbeams Lutheran School.

But at Sunbeams, which parents describe as an otherwise wonderful school, adults are having a more difficult time letting go of their child’s hand at drop-off this year. That’s because, lately, concerns have been raised over the school’s proximity to an apartment complex that officials recently said is a hotbed for crime.

Phoenix Court Apartments is right across the street.

Kent police said they responded to at least 11 verified shootings at the apartment complex since the start of the year. It is also the site of nearly 600 calls to 911 since January, and three homicides, according to Kent police.

Despite this, the students went back on Thursday.

“It feels exciting to be fresh into school,” said Kaiden Foth, a third grade student at Sunbeams Lutheran School. “We can meet our friends again."

His mother Jasmine Foth added, “It really crept up on us this year … I'm a little nervous because, ya know, sending my boy off."

She described this year’s drop-off as “unnerving.”

“We had to call the police quite a bit last year,” said Foth. "Our kids are at recess right there."

Foth is among the choir of parents and school leaders who have been vocal to the City of Kent’s mayor, council and police department about the criminal activity across the street.

As such, this month the city filed a lawsuit to try and deem the school’s neighboring complex as a public nuisance.

“We are requesting that the judge intervene and require the ownership and the management to provide that safe environment,” said Mayor Dana Ralph of Kent.

The school administrator is relieved about the action.

“Yeah, we’ve kind of been a noisy wheel,” said Pacilli. “But we’re not gonna let it go, because these kids are important to us.”

The trial date, however, is not until next August. In the meantime, the school is taking more security measures.

“We have just ordered a new fence that’s going to be taller,” said Pacilli.

Parents are investing their resources as well.

“At our Open House recently, a few families took us aside and said, ‘You know, we’ll pay extra for tuition if you hire us a security guard,’” said Pacilli.

That’s an idea this cautiously optimistic mom is open to.

“That’d be great,” said Foth. “Yeah. A security guard? I’m for it.”