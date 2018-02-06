SANTA FE, Texas – It was a very emotional night for the school and the entire Santa Fe community.

KHOU 11 News decided to respect Santa Fe ISD's request to keep our distance and not go near the school. We didn't go to stadium, but we were able to watch it on a live stream provided by Texanlive.com.

One of the first things you'll notice is the white stoles the graduates and faculty are wearing. The school board president said they wore white in honor of the victims.

There was also a touching moment when first responders were recognized.

Many of them were providing extra security for the ceremony and they received a standing ovation.

Most inspiring, the valedictorian's speech. Here's what he had to say about the events of May 18.

"Moving on will be tough. Nothing will ever be the same for any of us, but we all have a choice to make and with the support of the Houston area, and Texas and the nation as a whole, we will make it through to the other side just as we have time and time again," said Corrigan Garcia, the valedictorian.

There was also a touching video tribute to the victims, featuring personal pictures chosen by each of their families.

Each senior was given a carabiner tonight with #SantaFeStrong written on it. The metal loop is often used to hold keys or connect things.

The principal says she wants these students to always remember it as a symbol of their strength.

