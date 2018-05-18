The student who opened fire at Santa Fe High School Friday morning has been identified as 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, according to an FBI source.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis (Facebook)

Police say Pagourtzis shot and killed 10 people and wounded 10 more before he was taken into custody.

He used a shotgun and a .38 revolver legally owned by his father, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Abbott said Pagourtzis had planned to kill himself but instead surrendered.

Dimitrious Pagourtzis posted a "Born to Kill" t-shirt on his Facebook page on April 30.

Police say he also planted pipe bomb-type explosives inside the school. More explosives were found near the school and residents were warned to be on the lookout for suspicious devices.

“There have been confirmed reports of explosives found on the campus and off the campus,” Santa Fe Police Chief Jeff Powell said. “That’s our main concern is to keep our community safe.”

Several law enforcement agencies are searching a mobile home in the 19000 block of Highway 6, where records show Pagourtzis lives with his parents.

Dimitrious Pagourtzis posted this photo of a knife and gun on his Facebook page.

Police are concerned there may be more explosives inside that home.

Neighbors have been asked to stay inside their homes.

Pagourtzis recently posted a photo on social media wearing a t-shirt that said "Born to Kill" and the caption on his Instagram said "we all die sometime."

There were also photos of a gun and knife and a long green coat with Nazi regalia.

Investigative reporter Jeremy Rogalski confirmed the Alvin teen was following several weapons pages on social media.

He has no criminal history as an adult but we are unable to access juvenile records.

Santa Fe school shooting suspect posted a photo of a green Army jacket with Nazi and kamikaze symbols attached.

Pagourtzis played on the freshman and junior varsity football teams.

Neighbors say he and his family also participated in events celebrating their Greek culture and Pagourtzis often danced at the events.

Police are questioning at least two more students as a "persons of interest."

