Further investigation deems body found in RV fire likely a homicide victim

An RV fire on March 6 has led to an extensive investigation after a body was found inside.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police said an RV fire from earlier this month has now turned into a homicide investigation and the victim has been identified as 41-year-old Dustin Burrows.

Spokane Fire Department (SFD) responded to an RV fire on March 6. A body was found inside. On March 16, police said the subsequent investigation showed the manner of death was likely homicide and the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.

The original call was made at 1:53 a.m. and firefighters arrived within eight minutes to find the RV completely engulfed in flames.

Nearby homes and cars were in danger due to the size and state of the fire, according to the press release. However, firefighters stopped the flames before they did damage to any of the surrounding areas.

Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters were able to investigate inside the RV and the body was discovered. Major Crimes detectives and forensic personnel investigated the scene and processed evidence leading to the homicide distinction being made.

One person has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Spokane Police Major Crimes and Fire Departments are jointly investigating the fire and the body, and ask that anyone with new information call crime check at (509) 456-2233 and use the reference number 2022-20037466 to identify the incident.