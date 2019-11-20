SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Grant County Sheriff's detectives found 329 plants and more than a hundred pounds of marijuana in two alleged illegal grows in Spokane County.

According to affidavits filed in Spokane County Superior Court, Grant County detectives, working with Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents, served a search warrant on the first grow operation at a 40 acre piece of land in the Rockford area.

Agents and detectives found three greenhouses containing marijuana grows and two men working on the grows, according to the court documents. There was also a fifth-wheel trailer, a horse trailer, a cargo trailer and a box truck found at the location.

The two men said they came to the property from Arizona to work on the marijuana grow, according to the affidavits. Both men said they weren't aware of the laws regarding marijuana grows in Washington, and one of them said he wasn't aware of any paperwork registering the grow, according to the documents.

One of the workers said the man who owned the property and was the one paying them to work on the grow, according to the affidavits.

Between three gardens on the first property in Rockford, a total of 64 marijuana plants, tools for growing the plants, and already cut marijuana were recovered by police, according to the documents. Police destroyed the plants.

After searching the first property, the detectives and agents went to a property on Hangman Valley Road in Spokane belonging to the father of the man the workers said owned the other property, according to the documents. The father allegedly told police that he had three permits to grow medical marijuana for himself, his wife and his son, but these permits were expired, according to the affidavits.

The father allegedly said the permits were all for his residence and he knew the number of plants being grown would go over the amount allowed for his medical use, according to the documents. He also told police that one of the property's was actually owned by his son, but couldn't tell police which property was listed on his son's medical marijuana growing license.

Officers found 265 marijuana plants at the Hangman Valley location, as well as manufacturing equipment, according to the documents.

The documents also state that, "There was so much processed marijuana at the scene - multiple pounds - that it was unreasonable to try to obtain an accurate weight at the scene." The marijuana was weighed as being "over 100 pounds."

No growing paperwork was found at the Hangman Valley location either, according to the affidavits.

The documents do not list any specific charges against either property owner, but one affidavit does mention investigations into violations of the Controlled Substances Act.

