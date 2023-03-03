Robbery suspect appears in court day after SWAT team arrest

Court documents show 22-year-old Joji Joji has been arrested five times in the last five months.

SPOKANE, Wash. — 22-year-old Joji Joji appeared in court Friday afternoon, the day after the SWAT team was called to his north Spokane apartment.

Court documents show a man told police he was brought to the apartment near the 7000 block of N Colton St. early Thursday morning by a woman he met at Northern Quest Casino. Once inside, he was robbed by four men— one of them wearing a ski mask, another pointing a gun 3-feet from his head. The victim told officers he feared for his life and thought the men were going to kill him.

After the group emptied his pockets, the victim was able to escape and call for help. Police surrounded the apartment complex but were only able to locate and arrest one of the suspects, identified as Joji Joji.

It's the fifth time in five months the 22-year-old has been taken to jail. He was previously arrested for stealing from a north Spokane Maverik, the downtown Apple Store, a Spokane Valley Wal-Mart, and the Burlington Coat Factory, according to court documents.

Joji's public defender told the judge he was deemed incompetent by Eastern State Hospital six days earlier. Court Commissioner Nichole Swennumson said those findings had not been made available to her, so she set Joji's bond at $10k.

"This was a violent offense involving a gun which increases concern and community safety," Swennumson said.

The Spokane Police Department said the investigation is ongoing and detectives are working to identify and locate additional suspects. Joji is charged with First Degree Robbery.

