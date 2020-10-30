Road rage leads to crash on South Regal

According to Spokane police, the driver of a sedan flipped of the driver of a truck. The driver of the truck then intentionally hit the sedan, police said.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police said a man could be facing serious assault charges following a road rage incident on the South Hill Friday.

According to a press release from Spokane Police Sergeant Terry Preuninger, officers responded to calls around 12:15 p.m. about an intentional crash involving two cars that resulted in an argument and fight between two people in the 4500 block of South Regal Street.

Preuninger said the initial calls reported a white truck intentionally crashed into a smaller silver sedan and the driver of the truck, a man in his 60s, was hitting the driver of the sedan.

Before police arrived, Preuninger said callers reported that the driver of the sedan crawled out of the sunroof of his car and fled west into a strip mall parking lot.

When police arrived, the driver of the truck was sitting his vehicle and cooperated, Preuninger said. The driver of the sedan was gone and did not return.

Through witnesses, Preuninger said it was determined that the driver of the sedan “did something to upset the driver of the truck.”

The driver of the sedan then flipped off the driver of the truck, who then struck the sedan causing it to spin out of control, Preuninger said.

The truck then left the road over the sidewalk on the west curb line, drove through a small tree and some landscaping, entered the parking lot then drove back onto Regal and headed back north. Preuninger said the sedan was stopped in the gas station lot on the east side of the street about to re-enter Regal Street. The driver of the truck then drove and struck the sedan again, causing significant damage, according to Preuninger.

The driver of the truck then got out and punched the other driver, Preuninger said. Then the driver of the sedan fled the scene.

The driver who fled left behind a small black case. Preuninger said it contained numerous needles and a substance believed to be heroin.

Spokane police are looking for the driver of the sedan to confirm he is OK and to get his side of the story, Preuninger said.