Road rage incident in North Spokane leaves one woman dead

According to Spokane Police, the suspect and the victim got into an altercation while driving that left one women dead Saturday morning.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday morning Spokane Police Officers responded to multiple reports in North Spokane of a woman who was shot.

Spokane Police spokesperson Julie Humphreys said when officers arrived at the intersection of Francis and Addison they found a woman lying in the roadway. Officers immediately started life savings measures on the victim until medics arrived where the woman was pronounced dead, according to Humphreys.

According to Humphreys, the suspect and the victim got into an altercation while driving. When both cars arrived at a stop at Francis and Addison, the shooter and the victim got out of their cars and exchanged words.

That's when the woman was fatally shot while standing in the roadway, according to Humphreys.

Right now, officers are attempting to locate the driver and the vehicle the woman was riding in. According to Humphreys, a man drove away from the scene after she was shot.

The suspect and his brother were initially detained by police, according to Humphreys. The brother has since been released and the suspect, 28-year-old Richard Hough, has been arrested and will be booked into jail on a 2nd degree murder charge.