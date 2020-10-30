Road rage drive-by shooting suspect arrested in North Spokane

The victim told police the man pulled up next to the suspect and shot his car after exchanging words.

SPOKANE, Wash — Spokane police arrested a man in connection to a drive-by shooting near Sharp Avenue and Standard Street Thursday night, according to a press release.

Police arrested Christian M. Tiedeman for first degree assault and drive-by shooting around 11:30 p.m.

According to a press release from Spokane Police Sergeant Terry Preuninger, around 7:30 officers responded to a report of a drive-by shooting near Sharp and Standard. The victim said he was in a 'road rage' incident with the driver who shot at him on North Ruby Street. Once on Sharp near Standard, the victim pulled up next to the suspect, they exchanged words and the suspect shot at him with a black revolver, according to the release.

No one was injured. The victim’s car was shot in the passenger door. The bullet made it through the door. It became lodged in the driver’s seat, according to the press release.

Police were able to find the vehicle as the victim identified it as a black Nissan Titan. The truck was listed as stolen before the victim identified it as the shooter’s vehicle.

Preuninger said around 11:30 p.m., an officer located the suspect's car in the area of East South Riverton. The officer followed the car until back up arrived and then SPD units stopped the car near near Baldwin and Morton.