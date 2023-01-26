1 dead, 2 injured in shooting in Richland; suspects flea the scene

The shooting left one person dead and two others injured. Police say suspects have fled the scene.

RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland police are currently investigating a shooting that took place on McMurray Street on Thursday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a report of two gunshot victims around 10:30 a.m. After arriving on scene, police located a third victim, who was confirmed dead. The suspects reportedly fled the scene and have not been contacted at this time, according to authorities.

Medical aid was provided to the two surviving victims of the shooting before they were taken to the hospital for further treatment. At this time, McMurray Street between Wright and Mahan is closed as investigators continue to process the scene.

23-003784 - Homicide Investigation **Update** McMurray St is closed between Wright and Mahan while investigators... Posted by Richland WA Police Department on Thursday, January 26, 2023

This is a developing story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

