SPOKANE, Wash. — Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is offering a reward to any information leading to the arrest of a suspect who stole guns from a store in North Spokane.

According to a press release from Spokane County Sheriff’s Corporal Mark Gregory, on Dec. 14 deputies responded to North 40 Outfitters on North Newport Highway for a reported burglary.

Gregory said a man broke into the store, went to the handgun display case and smashed the glass with a maul/ax. He said he took several handguns from the case and ran out the backdoor of the business.

Deputies said he was wearing glasses and a distinctive camo hat. Detectives are working to identify the suspect and recover the stolen guns.

Investigators said they are aware the video and pictures aren’t clear, but they hope people who know the suspect will recognize his mannerisms, clothing and camo hat.

Crime Stoppers did not list how much the reward is.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit their website. Tipsters do not have to give their name to collect the cash reward.

