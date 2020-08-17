Reckless driver threatens Spokane police officer, gets arrested for DUI

A reckless driver was arrested Friday after threatening a motorist on the roadway before realizing the person he threatened was a Spokane police officer.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A reckless driver was arrested Friday after threatening a motorist on the roadway before realizing the person he threatened was a police officer. The officer also observed the man swerving in and out of traffic, traveling at a high rate of speed.

The man, later identified as 52-year-old Charles Lebret, was booked into the Spokane County Jail for driving under the influence and reckless driving.

A member of the Spokane police Anti-Crime Team was driving on N. Nevada St. near E Lacrosse Ave when the officer noticed a silver Toyota Tacoma swerving in and out of traffic, passing other vehicles at high speeds, according to Spokane police Sgt. Terry Preuninger.

Lebert's vehicle was then following extremely close behind the officer's cruiser, and began swerving back and forth, nearly hitting a car in the adjacent lane, Preuninger said. The officer changed lanes to allow the Toyota to pass in order to initiate a traffic stop for reckless driving.

When the Toyota pulled up alongside the officer's car, Lebert made a "clear two-finger gun," pointed it at the officer, and moved his thumb down as if firing the gun at the officer.

Lebert then seemed to recognize the motorist he was threatening was a police officer, at which point his facial expression changed "from a look of menace to a look of shock when he realized that he had just threatened a law enforcement officer," Preuninger said.

The officer was able to get behind Lebert's car and initiate a traffic stop after turning on their lights and siren. Lebert eluded the officer for several minutes before he was stopped and arrested, Preuninger said. The officer reported that Lebert had a strong odor of alcohol and was slurring his words.