'The entire community is gonna be suffering' | 16-year-old arrested after accidental deadly shooting of Reardan HS student

Reardan police say the student was killed after a group of boys were playing around with a gun before accidentally firing it off.

Example video title will go here for this video

REARDAN, Wash. — Reardan police have confirmed that a 15-year-old boy was accidentally killed after a group of unsupervised high schoolers were playing with a gun at a house on South Laurel Street and West Summit Avenue.

According to Reardan Police Chief Andy Manke, a group of five teenage boys, ages ranging between 14-17, were playing video games together before one of them revealed that they had brought a gun to the house. The group played around with the gun before accidentally setting it off, shooting the 15-year-old victim.

"It's a tragedy. What makes it really sad is that these five boys were all friends. They all hung out together. There was no animosity. It wasn't a crime of hate, or, you know, violence that one wanted to perpetrate on another," Manke said.

Police responded around 4:42 p.m. and tried to perform CPR, but the 15-year-old was pronounced dead. After interviewing the four boys, officers say a 16-year-old is in custody.

The teen is expected to be booked on several charges, including unlawful possession of a handgun. Police said they still have not yet determined how the gun was fired.

"It was just a horrible misfortune. But along with this type of horrible misfortune there are consequences that will have to be suffered, and a lot of it is gonna be the entire community is gonna be suffering from the loss of this juvenile, what happened tonight," Manke said.

Police determined that no adults were present at the time of the incident.

Reardan-Edwall School District Superintendent Eric Sobotta released the following statement to families:

Reardan Edwall Parents, Families and Students,

Earlier today in our small town, one of our high school students was tragically and fatally shot. The devastation felt by the family of the student, and by all students and staff in the school district, is beyond description. While, in ongoing communication with the Reardan Police Department, our district is advised that no immediate threat to our school exists, we plan to have a two hour late start on Thursday, February 23, with attendance for all students optional. For all students who are in attendance, we have arranged for additional counseling – through both Lincoln County and NEWESD 101 – as we process this tragedy together, and to help us attend to the social and emotional support for everyone. All after school events for Thursday, February 23, are cancelled.

Our hearts are genuinely with the student’s family, and with all in the school and community we share. As fellow community members, we are called now – more perhaps than ever – to come together to support the family and all the students and families in our school district.

Thank you for your understanding and, in advance, your collaboration and cooperation as we support one another in the wake of this tragedy. As your superintendent, and as a parent, I deeply feel our shared sorrow, and I know each of you do as well.

Sincerely,

Eric Sobotta, Superintendent

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

Tonight, the superintendent of the Reardan-Edwall School Dist sent an email to parents, families & students stating that, "one of our high school students was tragically and fatally shot." @KyleSimchuk will have the latest on the investigation on @KREM2 at 10&11. Email below: pic.twitter.com/vx1jUcWqnm — Mark Hanrahan (@KREMMark) February 23, 2023

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.