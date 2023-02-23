15-year-old accidentally shot and killed in Reardan identified

A group of friends were playing with a handgun one of the teens brought with them when it accidentally went off, fatally shooting 15-year-old Shadrach Hall-Turner.

REARDAN, Wash. — The 15-year-old boy police believe was accidentally shot and killed by another teen in Reardan Wednesday afternoon has been identified.

Reardan Police Chief Andy Manke identified the teen as Shadrach Hall-Turner, a student at Reardan High School. Manke also said officers are suggesting charges against the 16-year-old suspect, who has not been identified.

According to Manke, five teenage friends were playing video games when one of them revealed they brought a gun to the house. The group played around with the gun before accidentally setting it off, fatally shooting Hall-Turner.

Deputies arrived at the house immediately after the 911 call was made, but were not able to resuscitate the teen. After interviewing the other four teens, a 16-year-old was arrested.

Manke said no adults were present at the time of the incident. At this time, investigators don't know if charges will be filed against the parents of the suspect.

He added the shooting was accidental and not the result of a fight.

"I think it was mishandling or reckless handling of a firearm that the young man never should have had possession of," Manke said.

Police are suggesting the 16-year-old suspect be charged with first-degree manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm. Manke said these charges are based on evidence that has been gathered so far, but the Lincoln County Prosecutor will ultimately have the final say.

The prosecutor has 48 hours to review the charges, amend them or make any other changes before filing.

Manke said it is extremely important that parents make sure their weapons are secure and that their children don't have easy access to them.

"If the parents aren't willing to put the time in with their kids on firearms safety, and they're going to have firearms, then they need to keep those firearms secure," he said. "Kids should not have firearms without adult supervision. This is what happens when kids have access to firearms that aren't secure and adults aren't around to monitor that kind of activity, unfortunately."

