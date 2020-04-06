RATHDRUM, Idaho — The Idaho State Police issued an AMBER Alert Thursday for a 6-year-old boy who went missing from a Rathdrum grocery store on Sunday and is believed to be in imminent danger.

Police said the boy, Leo Isador Hiibel-Cloutier, was last seen at about 8 a.m. on Sunday, May 31 at the Super One Foods grocery store in Rathdrum.

He is believed to be with his non-custodial mother, identified by police as 35-year-old Mimi Charmayne Hiibel. They may be also be traveling with a 16-year-old male.

A source told KREM that the Super One doesn't have cameras in its parking lot. The source also said the mother had her parental rights to Leo taken away by a judge and that she either threw away or turned off her phone after taking her son, making it impossible to track. The source went on to say that she abandoned her car in the parking lot and there is an active warrant for her arrest.

Police said the woman and child may be headed toward Oklahoma or Nevada.

Leo is described as having black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing black corduroy pants, a white t-shirt, black tennis shoes, and a camouflage hooded jacket.

Mimi Hiibel is described as being white, and having brown hair and green eyes. She is 5-foot-4 and weighs 145 pounds. She also has a tattoo on the back of her left hand near her thumb of the letter "J".

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the child, please call police at (208) 687-0711 OR 911 immediately.

