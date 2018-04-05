A Puyallup emergency room nurse who contracted Hepatitis C was arrested and booked into jail Friday for two counts of assault, suspected of exposing patients to the virus.

Puyallup Police said in a statement Friday that they also received information that the suspect, 31, was planning to leave the country.

The news about the nurse and two patients that also contracted Hepatitis C prompted Good Samaritan Hospital to send letters to some 2,600 more emergency room patients this week, saying they might have also been exposed.

That nurse resigned after an investigation found she had also been stealing narcotics.

Hepatitis C is commonly spread through sharing of needles, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but the hospital said Monday it could not 100 percent confirm how the patients were infected or if the nurse was the source.

The nurse's attorney tells The News Tribune that she denies infecting patients and denies using needles on patients that she used on herself.

KING 5 News is working to obtain the probable cause documents from the Puyallup Police department, which made the arrest.

The hospital said the nurse worked in the ER from August 4, 2017, and March 23, 2018. That means about 2,600 patients who may have received injections of narcotic, antihistamine, or sedatives during this nurse's shifts could have been exposed to Hepatitis C.

KING 5 News typically does not name suspects until they are formally charged by prosecutors.

© 2018 KING