Pullman bomb threat suspect formally charged with 3 felonies

PULLMAN, Wash. — The man accused of threatening to bomb a Pullman apartment over the weekend has formally been charged with three felonies in relation to the alleged crimes.

Apollo Lawyer is charged with second-degree malicious placement of an explosive, second-degree assault and felony harassment threats to kill. The 31-year-old was arrested at a family member's apartment Sunday and taken to the Whitman County Jail, where he remains on a $100,000 bond.

Lawyer originally faced multiple felony charges, including first-degree assault, arson and threats to kill. However, the charges against him were not finalized until Wednesday.

According to Whitman County Court documents, Pullman police responded to a home near Reaney Park just after 4 p.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they reportedly heard screaming from inside the home. Officers entered the home and smelled smoke.

Officers found the suspect, later identified as Lawyer, standing in the home with his hands up.

Court documents say the teen who reported Lawyer told police he threatened to kill everyone in the home and lit the device with the fuse before putting it on the carpet. This left a burn mark, which the teen stomped out.

Lawyer told police he had been drinking and was attacked by the children living at the apartment. Documents say his face was bloody but he refused medical attention.

Police searched the home and found two devices containing a granular substance that burned when lit. Police say this indicates the devices had explosive potential. Police also found a one-pound jar of rifle powder and shotgun shells.

The judge ordered Lawyer to wear an alcohol and GPS monitoring device. He also set a $10,000 cash bail or $100,000 surety bond and banned Lawyer from Pullman city limits. If he bails out, Lawyer must remain at his home in Idaho.

His next court appearance is set for May 12 at 9 a.m.

