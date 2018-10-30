PULLMAN, Wash. — A sergeant with the Pullman Police Department was arrested and charged with first-degree custodial sexual misconduct on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Authorities said 49-year-old Sgt. Dan Hargraves’s arrest is the result of an investigation that began in April when a female WSU student reported she was sexually assaulted. He has been on paid administrative leave or desk duty since the initial report.

According to the Washington State Legislature, a person is guilty of first-degree custodial sexual misconduct when the person has sexual intercourse with another person when:

1) The victim is a resident of a state, county, or city adult or juvenile correctional facility, including but not limited to jails, prisons, detention centers, or work release facilities, or is under correctional supervision; and

2) The perpetrator is an employee or contract personnel of a correctional agency and the perpetrator has, or the victim reasonably believes the perpetrator has, the ability to influence the terms, conditions, length, or fact of incarceration or correctional supervision; or

3) When the victim is being detained, under arrest[,] or in the custody of a law enforcement officer and the perpetrator is a law enforcement officer.

Consent of the victim is not a defense to a prosecution under this section and custodial sexual misconduct is a first degree class C felony, according to the state legislature.

Hargraves is currently being held in the Whitman County Jail without bail.

Photo of Sgt. Dan Hargraves courtesy of the City of Pullman website

Sgt. Hargraves has worked for the Pullman Police Department for 19 years and has been a sergeant for 14 years.

After learning about the student’s allegation, the Pullman and Washington State University Police departments immediately requested WSP begin a criminal investigation. It is best practice for law enforcement agencies to request an outside, independent agency to conduct any criminal investigation of any agency employee.

“The alleged criminal misconduct is completely unacceptable behavior for a Pullman Police Officer,” said Gary Jenkins, chief of the Pullman Police Department. “We place a high value on the community’s trust, and we will continue to work every day to earn and maintain that trust. Our staff are dedicated to the welfare and safety of our community and perform their duties every day with distinction and professionalism. We thank Washington State Patrol Chief Batiste and his staff for their assistance in conducting the criminal investigation.”

The Pullman Police Department is also conducting an internal administrative investigation to determine whether Sgt. Hargraves violated any rules of conduct, policies or procedures required of all Pullman Police Officers It is standard procedure to initiate an internal investigation only after the criminal investigation has been completed, so as not to interfere with the criminal investigation.

