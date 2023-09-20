x
Wawawai Road in Pullman closed as police respond to 'active event'

Wawawai Road is closed between Golden Hills Drive to Marcia Drive. Residents are asked to avoid the area, and people already there are asked to shelter in place.
PULLMAN, Wash. — Pullman police are asking residents to avoid Wawawai Road as they respond to an "active event."

According to the Pullman Police Department (PPD), Wawawai Road is closed between Golden Hills Drive to Marcia Drive. Residents are asked to avoid the area, and people already there are asked to shelter in place until further notice.

Police did not give KREM 2 any additional details on the "active event," but said they plan to release more information shortly.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

AVOID the area of Wawaiwai Road, between Golden Hill and Marcia. This includes the walking path. Those in the area should shelter in place until further notice.

