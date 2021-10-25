Pullman police look for suspect after 2 women report man following them over weekend

PULLMAN, Wash — The Pullman Police Department says officers received two separate reports of women being followed over the weekend.
The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 20 years old, wearing a medical mask and baseball cap, and driving a blue 4-door Toyota sedan, police said.
In one case reported, the vehicle followed a woman walking her dog. In the second case reported, the man followed a woman into the laundry room of an apartment complex and grabbed her by the arm. The man fled after the woman screamed.
Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins said a third possible report was made from another victim and police is investigating the case.
Pullman police reminded community members to stay vigilant and aware of their surroundings. Their advice is that people trust their instincts and should report any suspicious activity by calling non-emergency dispatch at (509) 332-2521.
Pullman police are asking the public for any information that may assist officers in identifying the suspect . Anyone with information is asked to call (509) 334-0802 or reach out by email to police@pullman-wa.gov.