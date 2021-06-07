Prosecutor withdraws objections to Lori Vallow's competency evaluation

In Idaho, a person charged with a crime who is ruled unfit to stand trial is typically held in jail or a state-run mental facility where they can get treatment.

BOISE, Idaho — The prosecutor in the Lori Vallow case will not contest the results of a competency evaluation and will not contest her getting treatment for the purpose of restoring her competence to stand trial.

Special Prosecuting Attorney for Fremont County Rob Wood submitted a letter to the court last Friday. He wrote, in part:

Based upon said review, the State withdraws its contest to the 18-211 evaluation/report and does not object to the Court's determination of competency on the basis of the evaluation/report. The State further does not object to a medical physician's evaluation and diagnosis of the Defendant with a corresponding treatment plan for the purpose of restoring the Defendant's competence.

The prosecutor's decision comes less than two weeks after Judge Steven Boyce issued an order to halt all criminal proceedings against Vallow. His ruling came after she was examined by a licensed clinical psychologist who found her mentally unfit to stand trial for the murder of her two children.

Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell were indicted late last month on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, grand theft by deception, grand theft, and insurance fraud.

Vallow and Daybell are accused of killing Vallow's two children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and seven-year-old JJ Vallow, who were found buried on Daybell's Fremont County property in eastern Idaho last June.

Prosecutors said the couple held fringe religious beliefs that the end of the world was imminent and that they had been specially chosen by God to lead a group of human survivors after the apocalypse. According to testimony, Vallow also thought both her children had been inhabited by evil spirits and were "zombies."

The judge wrote that Vallow was not competent to proceed and that restorative treatment is recommended.

In Idaho, a person charged with a crime who is ruled unfit to stand trial is typically held in jail or a state-run mental facility where they can get treatment until they can regain competency.

Vallow is due back in court on June 16 for another hearing in her case.