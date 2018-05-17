Since April, the number of property crimes committed throughout Spirit Lake, Idaho, has increased dramatically.

Spirit Lake Police Department reported Thursday morning that there were five burglary calls in the area surrounding N. 3rd Ave. and Jefferson St. Wednesday night alone.

SLPD released a map Thursday that indicates where in Spirit Lake property crime and suspicious activity has been reported since April 1. The red triangle indicates where property crime have occurred and the yellow pin shows where suspicious activity was reported.

Spirit Lake crime map (Spirit Lake Police Department)

SLPD is reminding citizens to lock their vehicles at night and to never leave any valuables in your cars, especially medication. Police are also advising residents to make sure all windows and doors when you’re away from home or at night.

Citizens can report crimes or any suspicious activity to SLPD. If anyone has any information regarding the recent overnight burglaries, please call police at (208) 623-2701.

